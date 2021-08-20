T-storms possible this afternoon, highs in the lower 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Friday everyone!

We will start off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

A few hit-or-miss T-storms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 102-106°.

The hottest weather will be on Sunday and Monday as a Heat Bubble sets up shop over Mississippi. Highs on Sunday and Monday will top out into the upper-90s with the heat indices making it feel like 105-110° at times.

The heat bubble will break down as we go into the middle of next week, which will allow our highs to fall back into the low-90s.

Hit-or-miss T-storms will also return to the Pine Belt, which will also help to cool us down.

