Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

T-storms possible this afternoon, highs in the lower 90s

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Friday morning
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Friday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Friday everyone!

We will start off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

A few hit-or-miss T-storms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 102-106°.

The hottest weather will be on Sunday and Monday as a Heat Bubble sets up shop over Mississippi. Highs on Sunday and Monday will top out into the upper-90s with the heat indices making it feel like 105-110° at times.

The heat bubble will break down as we go into the middle of next week, which will allow our highs to fall back into the low-90s.

Hit-or-miss T-storms will also return to the Pine Belt, which will also help to cool us down.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

.
Rex Thompson's Thursday night forecast 8/19
Today will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and into this evening.
Patrick's Thursday Forecast
Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight in the area with lows in the mid-70s.
Cloudy skies expected overnight, possible storms Friday.
Today will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the...
Patrick's Wednesday Morning Forecast 8/18