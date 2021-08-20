Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

St. Joseph Hospice hosts drive-thru lunch for veterans

St. Joseph Hospice hosted a drive-thru lunch for veterans at Tatum Park Friday morning.
St. Joseph Hospice hosted a drive-thru lunch for veterans at Tatum Park Friday morning.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local hospice honored veterans at Tatum Park Friday morning.

St. Joseph Hospice hosted a drive-thru lunch event at the park pavilion.

Free boxed lunches were provided, along with some gifts.

Organizers wanted to show their appreciation for veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam.

Nelson Flowers of Collins, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was one of the veterans who dropped by for lunch.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to reach out to the soldiers because the soldiers are needed. We do our job and recognition is something that the soldiers really need,” Flowers said.

“(The event is) part of the We Honor Veterans campaign that we’re a part of,” said Shelia Williams, volunteer coordinator at St. Joseph Hospice. “We’ve been working on this campaign for almost a year now, since last October and this is one of the requirements of the We Honor Veterans campaign.”

The event also provided veterans with information about hospice services.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

According to the association’s certified operator Jason Barrett, the notice affected about 150...
Boil water notice lifted for West Lamar Water customers
The sheriff’s office will be out in full force, heavily patrolling the streets and highways in...
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day Campaign starts today
Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg was wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that took...
Hub City man charged with auto burglary
Meridian City Hall
City of Meridian recommending face masks