St. Joseph Hospice hosts drive-thru lunch for veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local hospice honored veterans at Tatum Park Friday morning.

St. Joseph Hospice hosted a drive-thru lunch event at the park pavilion.

Free boxed lunches were provided, along with some gifts.

Organizers wanted to show their appreciation for veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam.

Nelson Flowers of Collins, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was one of the veterans who dropped by for lunch.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to reach out to the soldiers because the soldiers are needed. We do our job and recognition is something that the soldiers really need,” Flowers said.

“(The event is) part of the We Honor Veterans campaign that we’re a part of,” said Shelia Williams, volunteer coordinator at St. Joseph Hospice. “We’ve been working on this campaign for almost a year now, since last October and this is one of the requirements of the We Honor Veterans campaign.”

The event also provided veterans with information about hospice services.

