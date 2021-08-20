Win Stuff
South Mississippi nurses adjust to ‘new normal’ with COVID-19

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the war against COVID-19 progresses, there’s always a need for more frontline soldiers. In this case, nurses. Right now, those future nurses are learning how they’ll fit in during these uncertain times.

Caleigh Everingham’s mom served as a nurse for 35 years. She remembers vividly how the nurses on duty stood out during her mom’s final moments.

“My mom and I were best friends and she passed away in 2016 in ICU, and her nurses, they changed my life. They really made a difference in the darkest moment of my life,” said Everingham.

A similar experience motivated Cody Shields to help others.

“My grandmother, when she was going through cancer, fighting cancer,” said Shields. “I went to MD Anderson, as a kid, and stayed with her. And the nurses there were amazing. I knew I wanted to do something like that.”

Now both Cody and Caleigh are beginning their journey toward careers in the medical field.

“It’s exciting to have things to do, but there’s also a lot of stuff going on around you.”

“I actually don’t want to stop here. I want to get my CRN and eventually be a nurse practitioner or go into a CRNA role.”

If you’ve ever thought about a career in nursing, check out the following resources for educational opportunities available in South Mississippi:

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

William Carey University

University of Southern Mississippi

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

