Sealy makes history as Hattiesburg’s first female police chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday night the Hattiesburg City Council approved Peggy Sealy as the chief of police. She is the first female to ever hold the position.

Sealy says even though she has been serving as interim chief for about eight months, it was an emotional moment when she was confirmed.

“It just hadn’t sunk in yet when I was confirmed by the city council. It did not hit me until I walked up to present my 2022 budget to present my budget,” said Sealy.

She says she found her passion for law enforcement when she was young.

“Career day, I focused everything around law enforcement. Meeting with the highway patrolmen. Meeting with the state agencies,” said Sealy. “So, I started gearing myself for law enforcement at a young age. I was actually a junior explorer police officer for the Laurel Police Department when I was in high school.”

She attended Jones College and Arizona State University and eventually joined the Hattiesburg Police Department as a meter maid, working her way up to where she is now.

Mayor Toby Barker asked her to serve as assistant chief and to step in as interim chief when Anthony Parker retired.

“I think it’s an example for younger officers who see her as someone who started as a meter maid doing parking meters and then worked her way through the housing authority and building relationships in neighborhoods and those relationships have really paid off for her,” said Barker.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims worked with Sealy in the police department before his time with the Forrest General Police Force and running for sheriff.

“We were excited when she went through the academy and actually became an officer,” said Sims. “You know, I continued to watch her career after I left there. I’m very proud of how she moved up in the ranks.”

Sealy thanks other strong women who came before her in the Hattiesburg force.

“I don’t think I could have done this alone,” said Sealy. “Other female officers have paved the way for me. Jackie Dole Sherrill in 1974; she became the first female officer for the department and the first female supervisor for the police department and later died in the line of duty. First African American female, Captain Annie McGee; she went all the way to captain before her retirement. These ladies set the foundation for other females such as myself.”

“Currently, we have 17 female officers employed with the sworn officers, so I would like to think that I can pave the way and make it easier for them to set a goal for them to say, ‘I can become chief of police. I can do it too,’” Sealy added.

Sealy says she values community policing and being involved in her department.

“I think every leader is great because of the team they have behind them and I take my hat off to each and every one of them. I mean I thank them every time I see them out in the field,” said Sealy. “We have a great team of men and women here at the Hattiesburg Police Department for the city. Going forward I want to continue building on the morals of community policing.”

Sealy offers a few words of advice to her officers and the community as she officially steps into the role of chief.

“Be true to yourself, be true to your family and, if you work hard, you can achieve any goal that you want to, and I truly believe that,” said Sealy.

