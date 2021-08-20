Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A record number of new COVID-19 cases and more than 50 virus-related deaths were reported Friday in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 5,048 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths were reported statewide. That marks the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two of the deaths were reported between Aug. 8 and Aug. 19. Twenty-two others were identified through death certificate reports from April 29 to Aug. 14.

Of the new cases, 598 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of seven deaths were reported in the area with five in Forrest County and single deaths in Jones and Marion counties, according to MSDH

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 406,249 and 7,991, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 45,872 COVID-19 cases and 774 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,536 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 11,194 cases, 184 deaths

Jasper: 2,747 cases, 49 deaths

Jones: 11,039 cases, 180 deaths

Lamar: 8,896 cases, 95 deaths

Marion: 3,410 cases, 86 deaths

Perry: 1,593 cases, 41 deaths

Wayne: 3,457 cases, 53 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 336,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,402,499 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,099,899 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

