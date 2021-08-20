Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Purvis Lower Elementary honored by Miss. Department of Education

Teachers at the school were presented with the “Science of Reading” award
Purvis Lower Elementary teachers standing with MDE to receive the award.
Purvis Lower Elementary teachers standing with MDE to receive the award.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was a day of celebration for some faculty members at Purvis Lower Elementary School.

On Friday afternoon, its teachers were among the first in the state to receive a ‘Science of Reading’ award.

Principal Dr. Kelly Marzoni Gardner says first they had to complete the required training.

“It teaches them how to use multi-sensory strategies to teach phonemic awareness and phonics and fluency, vocabulary and comprehension to build strong readers and readers that are ready to learn,” said Gardner.

Mississippi’s State Education Literacy Director for K-12 Kristen Winn was there with her team to present the award to the teachers after so many of them qualified.

“Purvis Elementary School teachers have had 80 percent of their teachers go through the skills and training, we see a change in instructional practices that has really led to improvements in student outcomes,” said Winn.

Though they met the minimum requirements, they aren’t stopping there. According to Gardner, they are going all the way.

“We have a few more that are registered this year, so, by the end of the school year, we’ll have 100 percent of our homeroom teachers complete this phonics training,” said Gardner.

Six other schools across the state were recognized with the award,

  • Henderson-Ward Steward Elementary Starkville-Oktibbeha School District
  • Franklin Academy, Columbus Municipal School District
  • East Tate Elementary School, Tate County School District
  • Falkner Elementary School, North Tippah School District
  • Poplarville Lower Elementary School, Poplarville School District
  • Magnolia Park Elementary, Ocean Springs School District

Although they were the first group, they won’t be the last.

“This is something that we really want to recognize schools for. We want schools to continue to put out the applications in the spring,” said Winn.

If you’d like to register your school to be recognized for the award next year, be on the lookout for the application in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
A rapid COVID test displays the result at Singing River's Ocean Springs clinic.
Fear, mistrust of government blamed for vaccination hesitancy
.
Wayne County couple arrested for growing marijuana
.
Waynesboro man charged with dealing drugs
.
USM ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ delivers schools supplies to international students