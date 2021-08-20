Purvis Lower Elementary honored by Miss. Department of Education

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was a day of celebration for some faculty members at Purvis Lower Elementary School.

On Friday afternoon, its teachers were among the first in the state to receive a ‘Science of Reading’ award.

Principal Dr. Kelly Marzoni Gardner says first they had to complete the required training.

“It teaches them how to use multi-sensory strategies to teach phonemic awareness and phonics and fluency, vocabulary and comprehension to build strong readers and readers that are ready to learn,” said Gardner.

Mississippi’s State Education Literacy Director for K-12 Kristen Winn was there with her team to present the award to the teachers after so many of them qualified.

“Purvis Elementary School teachers have had 80 percent of their teachers go through the skills and training, we see a change in instructional practices that has really led to improvements in student outcomes,” said Winn.

Though they met the minimum requirements, they aren’t stopping there. According to Gardner, they are going all the way.

“We have a few more that are registered this year, so, by the end of the school year, we’ll have 100 percent of our homeroom teachers complete this phonics training,” said Gardner.

Six other schools across the state were recognized with the award,

Henderson-Ward Steward Elementary Starkville-Oktibbeha School District

Franklin Academy, Columbus Municipal School District

East Tate Elementary School, Tate County School District

Falkner Elementary School, North Tippah School District

Poplarville Lower Elementary School, Poplarville School District

Magnolia Park Elementary, Ocean Springs School District

Although they were the first group, they won’t be the last.

“This is something that we really want to recognize schools for. We want schools to continue to put out the applications in the spring,” said Winn.

If you’d like to register your school to be recognized for the award next year, be on the lookout for the application in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.