FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Morning commuters traveling south on Highway 49 may need to pick a different route.

Southbound lanes on Highway 49 near Tower Road will be temporarily closed for repair on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 - 9:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route during this time.

