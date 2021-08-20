Player of the Pine Belt: Purvis left tackle Drew Brewer

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s nobody in purple who loves football more than Drew Brewer – and he shows that every day, on every snap.

“We’re all excited but it’s kind of sad it’s the last year,” said Brewer, a senior. “We’re just working hard and trying to get it done this year.”

Even though his name might not show up on the stat sheet too often, Brewer’s role at left tackle should not be overlooked.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman protects the quarterback’s blind side and is key in opening holes for the Purvis running backs to make plays.

“It gets tough down there but it’s fun,” Brewer said. “You’re hitting somebody every single play.”

“[Brewer]’s one of those guys that goes about his job every day,” said Purvis head coach Brad Hankins. “One of those workers on our football team that’s a joy to coach. Especially with what we do – we’re going to run the football and you gotta have those guys up front that are gritty, that get after it and aren’t scared to mix it up a little bit. That’s very important for us and he kind of fits that mold to a T for us.”

The Tornadoes are gonna stick with what they know – and will have to keep the intensity up every week in region 7-4A.

But that’s why they play the game.

“I want to make playoffs again but we’re going to have to work hard,” Brewer said. “We’re going to have to grind every single day.”

“There’s some days that we kinda joke, I think they could come to practice and run a practice without us here because the expectations are there,” Hankins said. “And these seniors understand how important it is. It’s their last go-round, their last shot and I think they’re taking advantage of every day.”

Purvis opens its season on September 3 at Leake Central.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.