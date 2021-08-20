Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Jackson was shot during what officials are calling a “gunfight.”

According Chief James Davis, police were called Thursday about men in a park with guns. When officers approached one of the suspect’s vehicles, it sped away.

Officers later discover the vehicle abandoned with the driver’s side door open.

When they went to inspect it, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire.

One of the officers was shot during this “gunfight.” The suspect then ran through the back of the abandoned house.

The injured officer, identified as Allen Mays, was taken to UMMC to have surgery. Mays is in stable condition.

Police are now searching the area of Erie Street near Rondo Street for the suspect, Nathaniel Garner.

You are asked to take immediate precautions if you see Garner and to call 911.

He is described as a 25-year-old Black male who is five feet, ten inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen at the Sunset Apartments in Jackson around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

