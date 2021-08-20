Win Stuff
Hub City man charged with auto burglary

Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg was wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that took...
Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg was wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that took place in the 4300 block of Hardy Street on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested for his involvement in an auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 30-year-old Ashton Holder of Hattiesburg was wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that took place in the 4300 block of Hardy Street on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Police confirmed that Holder was arrested Friday and charged with one count of auto burglary.

Holder is currently booked into the Forrest County Jail.

