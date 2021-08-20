Hattiesburg Zoo hosting second ‘Zoostock’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing for an evening of peace, love and music, as it celebrates the culture of the 1960s.

The 2nd “Zoostock” starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

It’s a tribute to the Woodstock Music Festival that took place in August of 1969.

The event will have plenty of 60′s music, as well as rides on a “peace train” and a “psychedelic carousel.”

There will also be a special foam splash pd for visitors to enjoy.

“The focus is peace and love and music and animal encounters,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail at Hattiesburg Zoo.

“We’ll have bars available and food available.”

“Zoostock” will last until 9:30 p.m.

