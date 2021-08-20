Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo hosting second ‘Zoostock’

The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host the 2nd "Zoostock" Friday night.
The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host the 2nd "Zoostock" Friday night.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing for an evening of peace, love and music, as it celebrates the culture of the 1960s.

The 2nd “Zoostock” starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

It’s a tribute to the Woodstock Music Festival that took place in August of 1969.

The event will have plenty of 60′s music, as well as rides on a “peace train” and a “psychedelic carousel.”

There will also be a special foam splash pd for visitors to enjoy.

“The focus is peace and love and music and animal encounters,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail at Hattiesburg Zoo.

“We’ll have bars available and food available.”

“Zoostock” will last until 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the...
West Marion Primary transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks
Organizers delivered 25 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
USM ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ delivers schools supplies to international students
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
The sheriff’s office said they do not process warrants or seek any type of payments over the...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against false officer phone scams