Golden Eagles versatile at tight end position

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What the Southern Miss offense looks like won’t truly be revealed until the Golden Eagles take the field on September 4 at South Alabama.

However, first-year coach Will Hall has dropped hints throughout fall camp. He likes USM’s tight end room and hopes to feature that group more this season.

Southern Miss has the personnel to do a variety of things with that position – Hall points to at least five tight ends fighting for time on the football field.

“We have big guys, we have small, compact guys like me,” said USM sophomore tight end Cole Cavallo. “I can flex out, Grayson [Gunter] can flex out, Luke [Baker] can flex out. Everyone can do everything, that’s the good thing about us. Honestly, we don’t really have a hey this guy’s going to do this, this guy’s going to do that. We all can do everything, so that’s what’s good about our room.”

“Very physical, they push each other,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of competition in there for reps which generally leads to good practices ‘cause you know if you don’t bring it, somebody’s going to beat you out. All five of them are playing at a high level. Consistency’s the truest measure of performance. Our tight end room, man they’re consistent.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.