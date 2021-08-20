Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against false officer phone scams

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens against scammers pretending to be officers in order to demand payment over the phone.

According to a Facebook post by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, several citizens have called today claiming that an individual who identified himself as an “Officer” of the FCSO called them demanding they pay some type of fine or face possible arrest.

The sheriff’s office said they do not process warrants or seek any type of payments over the telephone.

Residents are asked not to provide their credit card information, banking information, social security number or date of birth to the scammer. Residents should also not agree to obtain green dot cards or other forms of payment and provide that information to the caller.

“The people that make these types of calls can be convincing, but they can also be demanding and disrespectful. You are not being rude by abruptly hanging up. Their rudeness started when they called you demanding money,” read the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

