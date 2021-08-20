Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Fear, mistrust of government blamed for vaccination hesitancy

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The debate over COVID-19 vaccines has brought out strong emotions from people both for and against the shot. But for many people, the decision to avoid the vaccine doesn’t have a simple explanation.

There are numerous reasons why people won’t get vaccinated, despite the numbers being reported out of Jackson.

The state department of health reported Friday that 87% of deaths and 89% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Mississippi since July 23rd are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“Most of the resistance, though, is around fear,” said Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, licensed master social worker Wayne Cullinan “Sometimes that fear is a fear of needles.

Other times those fears can be more complex.

“Sometimes people are afraid because they don’t trust the institutions that are behind the vaccines,” said Cullinan. “The medical establishment, the corporations that make the vaccines, the government.”

Singing River Health System Director of Pulmonary Critical Care Dr. Ijlal Babar, has been surveying his patients about their vaccine hesitancy for several months looking for an answer.

“The nuanced reasoning is something that I’ve picked up on also,” Babar said. “There’s not one reason, and many people have more than one reason.”

As the medical community fights to control COVID-19, they are also seeking ways to get hesitant and resistant people to see the benefits of getting vaccinated.

“Your fear, whatever it is, whatever the rationale or the reason you have for not getting vaccinated is valid,” said Cullinan. “It matters. It matters to you so it matters. But, continuing to live in a world that has COVID is so much scarier.”

Doctor, after doctor say getting more people vaccinated is the only way to get an upper hand over the pandemic. They just don’t know what it will take to make that happen.

“I don’t know what convinces people,” said Babar. “But I always throw in the fact that my three children, 15 to 23, are all vaccinated. And I hope I can convince them that if I could put my 15-year-old and get her vaccinated, I think it is safe.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the...
West Marion Primary transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks
The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host the 2nd "Zoostock" Friday night.
Hattiesburg Zoo hosting second ‘Zoostock’
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
St. Joseph Hospice hosted a drive-thru lunch for veterans at Tatum Park Friday morning.
St. Joseph Hospice hosts drive-thru lunch for veterans