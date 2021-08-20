Win Stuff
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day Campaign starts today

The sheriff’s office will be out in full force, heavily patrolling the streets and highways in...
The sheriff’s office will be out in full force, heavily patrolling the streets and highways in an effort to make sure everyone enjoys their holiday safely.(Gray News)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was a day of recognition for three members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Michael Hudson, Deputy Caleb Williams and Deputy Delandoe Watts each received awards for their total number of DUI arrests made over the past year.

Hudson was awarded the 100 Club award for making 149 DUI arrests last year, Williams for making 61 DUI arrests and Watts for making 63 DUI arrests.

According to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the department made a total of 325 DUI arrests for the year.

Three Marion County deputies were awarded today for their hard work in DUI enforcement. Sgt. Michael Hudson was awarded...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Friday, August 20, 2021

Today also begins the 2021 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day Campaign, which the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in.

This campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to crack down on drunk drivers to prevent accidents and loss of life.

The sheriff’s office will be out in full force, heavily patrolling the streets and highways in an effort to make sure everyone enjoys their holiday safely.

Beginning Friday, August 20, 2021 through Monday, September 6, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff's Office will be...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Many other law enforcement groups in South Mississippi will also take part this year.

The campaign will go through Monday, Sept. 6.

