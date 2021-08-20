Win Stuff
Covington Hospital hosts last community vaccine clinic

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital wrapped up the last of its community vaccine clinics Thursday at the Richmond Community Center.

It was the 5th clinic the hospital hosted in August, which administered either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines for free.

Each person who received a shot in August will have to get a second dose to be fully vaccinated.

“We definitely want you to get your second vaccine in order to be fully protected,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “We have not scheduled those yet, but we’re going to be in touch with those people about getting their second dose, whether that’s through a community center or our vaccine drive-thru that’s open seven days a week.”

Sanford said more than 120 people were vaccinated at the community clinics.

Others clinics were held in Hot Coffee, Mount Olive, Sanford and Lone Star.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

