Covington County Schools to cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in all Covington County Schools next week will begin attending in-person classes every other day in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the Covington County School Board approved a temporary attendance schedule, which will send half of the students to class every day while the other half takes part in virtual classes from home.

The new schedule will be in effect for three weeks.

“We are dividing our students, each enrollment on campus into two groups, A and B,” said Babette Duty, Covington County school superintendent.

“They will go like Monday, Group A; Group B (on) Tuesday; Group A, Wednesday; Group B, Thursday. And then, every other Friday, a group will get to come back. They’ll alternate Fridays,” Duty added.

“We’re doing a three-week cycle,” Duty said. “The Board and I will discuss it at some point to see if we need to continue it, and we’ll make that decision at that time and notify everybody.”

Duty says right now, about 300 students across the school district are on quarantine including the entire Collins High School Football team.

She says about 65 students and 15 adults in the district are out of school after testing positive for the virus.

