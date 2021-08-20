Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC

COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC(UMMC)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you seek employment or enrollment at University Mississippi Medical Center, you must be fully vaccinated.

That’s according to UMMC’s updated vaccination policy announced Friday.

Leadership has amended its COVID-19 vaccination policy to make the vaccine a condition of employment or enrollment.

As part of this policy change, UMMC says the deadlines with each phase outlined in the policy, who falls under each phase, and what is required to be completed on or before each deadline has been adjusted.

Here are the updated deadlines for each Phase:

  • Phase I – Managers/Supervisors must show proof that they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15, 2021.
  • Phase II – All other employees must show proof of full vaccination on or before Oct. 1, 2021. (Some employees who now fall under this phase were previously in Phase III.)
  • Phase III – All students and other individuals accessing UMMC’s premises in a non-visitor/patient role must show proof of full vaccination on or before Nov. 1, 2021.

“The option to wear an N95 mask in lieu of getting vaccinated on or before the deadline applicable to your position is no longer available,” Dr. Alan Jones said, Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs and COVID-19 Clinical Response Leader. “As is the case with any UMMC policy, failure to comply could result in corrective action up to and including termination or dismissal.”

Jones said requiring vaccinations of the people who work and/or learn in health care facilities is nothing new.

“We are not setting precedent, but we do feel it’s important that we take this step to protect our patients and each other and also show Mississippi how committed we are to doing all we can to address the serious situation we are in. Bold actions are needed if we want to have a chance of never returning to this level of stress on our state’s health care system,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg was wanted for questioning in an auto burglary that took...
Hub City man charged with auto burglary
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19