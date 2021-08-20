COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you seek employment or enrollment at University Mississippi Medical Center, you must be fully vaccinated.

That’s according to UMMC’s updated vaccination policy announced Friday.

Leadership has amended its COVID-19 vaccination policy to make the vaccine a condition of employment or enrollment.

As part of this policy change, UMMC says the deadlines with each phase outlined in the policy, who falls under each phase, and what is required to be completed on or before each deadline has been adjusted.

Here are the updated deadlines for each Phase:

Phase I – Managers/Supervisors must show proof that they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15, 2021.

Phase II – All other employees must show proof of full vaccination on or before Oct. 1, 2021. (Some employees who now fall under this phase were previously in Phase III.)

Phase III – All students and other individuals accessing UMMC’s premises in a non-visitor/patient role must show proof of full vaccination on or before Nov. 1, 2021.

“The option to wear an N95 mask in lieu of getting vaccinated on or before the deadline applicable to your position is no longer available,” Dr. Alan Jones said, Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs and COVID-19 Clinical Response Leader. “As is the case with any UMMC policy, failure to comply could result in corrective action up to and including termination or dismissal.”

Jones said requiring vaccinations of the people who work and/or learn in health care facilities is nothing new.

“We are not setting precedent, but we do feel it’s important that we take this step to protect our patients and each other and also show Mississippi how committed we are to doing all we can to address the serious situation we are in. Bold actions are needed if we want to have a chance of never returning to this level of stress on our state’s health care system,” he added.

