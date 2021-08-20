Win Stuff
City of Meridian recommending face masks

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Hall(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced at a Friday news conference it’s recommending the wearing of face masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible, but is not enacting a mandate.

Officials said masks have been proven to help limit transmission and have helped inside city buildings, where visitors and employees are required to wear them.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said after talking with the city council and local hospitals, this is the best decision for the community. Lauderdale County has had 10 deaths and 1,978 COVID cases this month, compared to the 461 cases in August of 2020. year.

”It’s important that we encourage our folks to do this because you know if someone gets ill, has a heart attack or anything of that nature, the hospitals don’t have the capacity to treat them as normal because they’re getting folks in from other places and they’re at capacity,” Smith said. “So we have to encourage the public as a whole to wear a mask and also get the vaccination.”

The city plans to distribute masks and hand sanitizer at various locations next week.

