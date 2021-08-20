Boil water notice lifted for West Lamar Water customers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has lifted the boil water notice that was issued earlier in the week.
According to the association’s certified operator Jason Barrett, the notice affected about 150 residencies after the notice was placed after an emergency mainline repair.
The notice affected residencies in the following locations:
- Jerry Lott Road
- Dyse Road
- Lampton Road
- North Jackson Road
- Gaddis Road
- Green Road
- Spates Drive
- 8861-9388 U.S. Highway 98
- 2929-3030 U.S. Highway 98
The association says all samples taken were approved.
Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute as notice has been lifted.
