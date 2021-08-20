Boil water notice lifted for West Lamar Water customers

Win Stuff
By Renaldo Hopkins
Aug. 20, 2021
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has lifted the boil water notice that was issued earlier in the week.

According to the association’s certified operator Jason Barrett, the notice affected about 150 residencies after the notice was placed after an emergency mainline repair.

The notice affected residencies in the following locations:

  • Jerry Lott Road
  • Dyse Road
  • Lampton Road
  • North Jackson Road
  • Gaddis Road
  • Green Road
  • Spates Drive
  • 8861-9388 U.S. Highway 98
  • 2929-3030 U.S. Highway 98

The association says all samples taken were approved.

Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute as notice has been lifted.

