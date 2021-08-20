Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man suspected of shooting a Jackson police officer Thursday is now in custody.

His name is Nathaniel Garner and the search for him ended overnight, according to state police.

Investigators believe he shot the officer during a “gunfight.”

According to Chief James Davis, police were called Thursday about men in a park with guns. When officers approached one of the suspect’s vehicles, it sped away.

Officers later discover the vehicle abandoned with the driver’s side door open.

When they went to inspect it, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire.

One of the officers was shot during this “gunfight.” The suspect then ran through the back of the abandoned house.

The injured officer, identified as Allen Mays, was taken to UMMC to have surgery.

Mays is in stable condition while Garner is in police custody.

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’(JPD)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Southern Miss tight end Cole Cavallo
Golden Eagles versatile at tight end position
Southern Miss tight end Cole Cavallo
Golden Eagles versatile at tight end position
Purvis senior left tackle Drew Brewer
Player of the Pine Belt: Purvis left tackle Drew Brewer
Purvis senior left tackle Drew Brewer
Player of the Pine Belt: Purvis left tackle Drew Brewer
.
Miss. House, Senate joint committee holds hearing to discuss state redistricting