3 arrested in Perry County for crimes against children

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people have been arrested in Perry County for their involvement in cases conducted by Child Protective Services.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the department received two separate incidents within the last two months from CPS involving drug use in a home by the parents and their children tested positive for Crystal Meth.

Janis Marie Pitts, 47, and Morgan Lashae Leger, 26, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Pitts was arrested on July 22, 2021, and her bond was set at $30,000. Leger was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, and her bond was set at $20,000.

On Monday, Aug. 16, PCSO received a report from CPS about a possible sex case involving a minor.

After further investigation and a forensic interview of the minor, the department was able to arrest 55-year-old Ernest Ray Holland.

Holland was charged with felony touching a minor for lustful purposes. His bond was set at $100,000.

