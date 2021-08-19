Wicker, Hyde-Smith encourage Miss. students to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) -U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are encouraging high school juniors and seniors in Mississippi to apply for the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program on Washington Week.

Students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity will each receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship. This year’s program will be hosted on March 5-12, 2022. Only two students will be selected to represent Mississippi.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program brings some of America’s most promising young leaders together to explore future careers in public service and engage with representatives from each of our branches of government,” said Wicker. “I highly encourage all eligible Mississippi students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The United States Senate Youth Program offers opportunities for a couple of Mississippi’s brightest, community-minded students to interact with national leaders and their peers from around the country,” said Hyde-Smith. “I hope many students in Mississippi will apply for the 2022 program.”

Ideal candidates show outstanding leadership abilities, a strong commitment to volunteer work and rank high academically among high school juniors and seniors in their state.

The weeklong education and leadership program will include meetings with the President, Senators and other key policymakers. The program is funded by the Hearst Foundation without the use of any government funding.

Interested students and educators can visit http://www.ussenateyouth.org/ for more information. The 2022 Official Program brochure and rules are available here.

The deadline to apply for the USSYP program in Mississippi is October 1, 2021.

