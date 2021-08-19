Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Boy left in locked day care van, owner charged
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge