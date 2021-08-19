Tim’s Two Cents: Laurel football coach Ryan Earnest

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Laurel High School head football coach Ryan Earnest.

Earnest heads into his second season at the helm of the football program at his alma mater, taking the reins from Todd Breland.

Last season, Earnest guided the Golden Tornadoes through a season pockmarked by COVID-19 to the top of Region 3-5A standings and a postseason top seed.

Laurel was knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by eventual Class 5A state champion West Jones High School.

Earnest, who guided Collins High School to consecutive Class 2A state football championships in 2014-15, talked about the upcoming season, having to navigate through the coronavirus for another year of football and the strength of the region schedule after realignment.

