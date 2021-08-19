Southern Miss soccer back in the swing of things

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss soccer wrapped up its spring season just four months ago – finishing 7-3-1 with a deep postseason run to the semifinals of the Conference USA Championships.

The Golden Eagles are ready to get back on the pitch on Thursday at LSU.

Though it lost several key players to graduation, USM returns reigning C-USA Offensive Player of the Year Ariel Diaz along with a few talented freshmen.

“We’ve grown over the last three years,” Diaz said. “Our communication, our skills, our technical skills, our rhythm of play, just our communication as a whole. It wasn’t just one individual. Going into the spring and actually making it to the semifinals, it was an honor to be there.”

“We’re definitely excited, definitely a lot of new faces here,” said USM senior goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich. “[To] have a game that finally counts and to have it first against an SEC team, definitely we’re going in with a lot of respect and we’re kind of just playing like we got nothing to lose.”

