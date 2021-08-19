Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry signs contract extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announces baseball coach Scott Berry has agreed to a contract extension.

Berry, who starts his 13th season as head coach in 2022, owns 435 Southern Miss victories, sitting 34 wins shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader.

“Scott has does an outstanding job of continuing to develop a nationally competitive program that is built on a foundation of ‘doing it the right way.’ We are fortunate to have him leading our student-athletes, and I look forward to their continued success,” said McClain about Berry’s extension.

Seven trips to NCAA Tournaments, including each of the last five regionals, along with four Conference USA regular season titles and four league tournament titles, propel Berry into one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the school. His collection of awards includes three times being named C-USA Coach of the Year.

His coaching efforts translates into having 12 Golden Eagles earn All-American honors, with 33 first-team All-Conference USA selections and 25 players taken in the MLB First-Year Player Draft with 10 going in the Top 10 rounds.

The Golden Eagles also boast one national Freshman of the Year, one national Pitcher of the Year and three winners of the Ferris Award, given each year to the top college baseball player in the state of Mississippi since the start of the 2010 season.

Over the last five full seasons, Golden Eagle squads put together 40 or more wins each year, ranking as one of two Division I programs to reach that plateau at least that many seasons (Dallas Baptist has seven).

The Golden Eagles have not only succeeded on the field, but also in the classroom. In all but one of Berry’s seasons as head coach, Golden Eagle baseball players have earned at least one spot on the C-USA All-Academic baseball team while this year’s squad put together a 3.171 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year.