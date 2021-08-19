Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry signs contract extension

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry. Courtesy: WDAM
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry. Courtesy: WDAM
By Jack Duggan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announces baseball coach Scott Berry has agreed to a contract extension.

Berry, who starts his 13th season as head coach in 2022, owns 435 Southern Miss victories, sitting 34 wins shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader.

“Scott has does an outstanding job of continuing to develop a nationally competitive program that is built on a foundation of ‘doing it the right way.’ We are fortunate to have him leading our student-athletes, and I look forward to their continued success,” said McClain about Berry’s extension.

Seven trips to NCAA Tournaments, including each of the last five regionals, along with four Conference USA regular season titles and four league tournament titles, propel Berry into one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the school. His collection of awards includes three times being named C-USA Coach of the Year.

His coaching efforts translates into having 12 Golden Eagles earn All-American honors, with 33 first-team All-Conference USA selections and 25 players taken in the MLB First-Year Player Draft with 10 going in the Top 10 rounds.

The Golden Eagles also boast one national Freshman of the Year, one national Pitcher of the Year and three winners of the Ferris Award, given each year to the top college baseball player in the state of Mississippi since the start of the 2010 season.

Over the last five full seasons, Golden Eagle squads put together 40 or more wins each year, ranking as one of two Division I programs to reach that plateau at least that many seasons (Dallas Baptist has seven).

The Golden Eagles have not only succeeded on the field, but also in the classroom. In all but one of Berry’s seasons as head coach, Golden Eagle baseball players have earned at least one spot on the C-USA All-Academic baseball team while this year’s squad put together a 3.171 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
Several personnel members in the main office and training center have tested positive for...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak
Child shot by stray bullet while playing in yard in Simpson Co.

Latest News

Oak Grove senior Klabron Pollard
Player of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove left tackle Klabron Pollard
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
While constructing its 2022 Signing Class. University of Southern Mississippi football coach...
USM recruiting definitely staying inside the lines
WDAM 7 welcomes Kendall Duncan to the sports team.
WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan