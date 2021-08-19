Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Scattered T-storms to arrive this afternoon, possible T-storms on Friday.

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Thursday morning
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Thursday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Thursday everyone!

We will start off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the low-90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

A few hit-or-miss T-storms will be possible for your Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

High pressure will build later this week, causing us to dry out and warm up. Highs this weekend will warm up into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

The hottest weather will move in early next week as a heat bubble forms over the Southeast. That will cause our highs to soar into the upper-90s with heat indices well into the 100s for Monday and Tuesday.

The heat bubble will break down as we go into next Wednesday, which will allow our highs to fall back into the low-90s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

Latest News

Today will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the...
Patrick's Wednesday Morning Forecast 8/18
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Wednesday morning
Skies remain partly cloudy, hit-or-miss t-storms possible
The tropics are among Tuesday's topics for WDAM 7 meteorologist Patrick Bigbie.
Possible T-storms to arrive Wednesday
Camille's Storm Surge left Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille