Scattered T-storms to arrive this afternoon, possible T-storms on Friday.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Thursday everyone!

We will start off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the low-90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

A few hit-or-miss T-storms will be possible for your Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

High pressure will build later this week, causing us to dry out and warm up. Highs this weekend will warm up into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

The hottest weather will move in early next week as a heat bubble forms over the Southeast. That will cause our highs to soar into the upper-90s with heat indices well into the 100s for Monday and Tuesday.

The heat bubble will break down as we go into next Wednesday, which will allow our highs to fall back into the low-90s.

