Perkinston Elementary School temporarily moves to virtual learning

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Perkinston Elementary School will temporarily move to virtual learning.(Perkinston Elementary School)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Perkinston Elementary School students will temporarily move to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Students will begin virtual learning on Friday, August, 20, 2021 and will continue for the next 14 days. It also needs to be noted that this only affects Perkinston Elementary students.

All other schools will remain on regular schedule.

PARENTS, this is for PES only.

Posted by Perkinston Elementary School on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Students will return to their regular schedule on September 3, 2021.

