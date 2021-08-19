Perkinston Elementary School temporarily moves to virtual learning

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Perkinston Elementary School students will temporarily move to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Students will begin virtual learning on Friday, August, 20, 2021 and will continue for the next 14 days. It also needs to be noted that this only affects Perkinston Elementary students.

All other schools will remain on regular schedule.

Students will return to their regular schedule on September 3, 2021.

