Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Mural unveiling, clean-up event to be hosted at Duncan Lake

Beautification efforts at Duncan Lake are being funded by an AARP grant.
Beautification efforts at Duncan Lake are being funded by an AARP grant.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local art groups are working together to make Hattiesburg even more beautiful.

AARP has awarded an $11,400 grant to the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc. and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

The main purpose of the grant is to challenge the community to get involved, which is why there will be a clean-up event at Duncan Lake off James Street Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art will also be an additional partner for the project.

“We are going to pick up trash, move some of the gravel and get it cleaned up so you can see all the sidewalks again,” said Emily Gallaspy with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. “We’ll be painting stepping stones and filling in spots. As you can see, the geese don’t let the grass grow out here, so we’ll be filling it in with big rock gardens.”

They will also be unveiling a mural by Gabby Smith that will tie into the theme “Don’t be a litterbug.”

To help the Community Arts Center adequately plan for the weekend, please fill out this volunteer form.

Did you know? We have a 17-acre lake in the middle of Downtown Hattiesburg! Duncan Lake is a hidden gem in the midst...

Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection

Latest News

Isaiah Byrd holding "hempcrete" mixtures
Miss. hemp processing plant hopes to create “Hempcrete”
Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute...
Boil water notice issued for 150 West Lamar Water customers
A display board within the "Legacy of Love" exhibit.
‘Legacy of Love’ exhibit to launch for Eureka 100th anniversary
General admission will be $2, exhibitors can purchase a display area for $15 and vendors...
Fossil exhibit coming to Waynesboro