Mural unveiling, clean-up event to be hosted at Duncan Lake

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local art groups are working together to make Hattiesburg even more beautiful.

AARP has awarded an $11,400 grant to the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc. and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

The main purpose of the grant is to challenge the community to get involved, which is why there will be a clean-up event at Duncan Lake off James Street Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art will also be an additional partner for the project.

“We are going to pick up trash, move some of the gravel and get it cleaned up so you can see all the sidewalks again,” said Emily Gallaspy with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. “We’ll be painting stepping stones and filling in spots. As you can see, the geese don’t let the grass grow out here, so we’ll be filling it in with big rock gardens.”

They will also be unveiling a mural by Gabby Smith that will tie into the theme “Don’t be a litterbug.”

To help the Community Arts Center adequately plan for the weekend, please fill out this volunteer form.

Did you know? We have a 17-acre lake in the middle of Downtown Hattiesburg! Duncan Lake is a hidden gem in the midst... Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.