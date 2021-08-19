Man wanted for domestic violence in Covington Co. captured in Meridian

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington man wanted for domestic violence was arrested in Meridian after avoiding arrest for nearly three weeks.

According to Covington County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ricky Lott, Adam Starling was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 19, around 1 p.m. in a joint effort between the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals based in Meridian.

Lott said the sheriff’s office began looking for Starling around the end of July.

The sheriff’s office published a post on Facebook calling for the public’s help finding Starling on Aug. 2. They also began working with the U.S. Marshals in Hattiesburg to track down leads.

Lott said investigators received a tip about Starling’s location in Meridian this morning. They then reached out to the U.S. Marshals for help taking Starling into custody.

Lott said Starling was arrested after a 20-minute standoff where he refused to leave his property.

Starling is being charged with simple domestic violence, and Lott said this is his fourth offense. More charges may be pending.

Starling has not yet made his first appearance before a judge.

