Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Local non-profit up for $25K grant

Glory House Global Outreach is a top-200 finalist for a $25,000 grant.
Glory House Global Outreach is a top-200 finalist for a $25,000 grant.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt non-profit needs the public’s help to win a $25,000 grant.

Glory House Global Outreach in Laurel is a top-200 finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

Officials say 40 organizations across the nation will win $25,000. The top 40 are chosen based on online votes.

We’re told Glory House applied for the grant largely due to the need for food at its food pantry. Officials say they are currently giving out 900 bags of food per month.

“Of course right now in the global pandemic there’s so much need that has arisen, and specifically in our area with the 2019 and the 2020 tornadoes, we’ve just had like tons of things that have caused our community to have excess needs,” said Hope Staples, co-founder/director, Glory House Global Outreach. “And so, our food pantry is a huge ministry that we really provide our community with.”

Voting ends Aug. 27. Each person may vote 10 times per day.

For a direct link to the Glory House’s voting page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
Several personnel members in the main office and training center have tested positive for...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak
Child shot by stray bullet while playing in yard in Simpson Co.

Latest News

Oak Grove senior Klabron Pollard
Player of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove left tackle Klabron Pollard
Oak Grove senior Klabron Pollard
Player of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove tackle Klabron Pollard
Thursday evening- the Mississippi legislature's redistricting committee is holding a public...
Redistricting public hearing in Hattiesburg Thursday evening
The clinic will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Toyota of Hattiesburg, SeMRHI to host pop-up vaccination clinic