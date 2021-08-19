Local non-profit up for $25K grant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt non-profit needs the public’s help to win a $25,000 grant.

Glory House Global Outreach in Laurel is a top-200 finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

Officials say 40 organizations across the nation will win $25,000. The top 40 are chosen based on online votes.

We’re told Glory House applied for the grant largely due to the need for food at its food pantry. Officials say they are currently giving out 900 bags of food per month.

“Of course right now in the global pandemic there’s so much need that has arisen, and specifically in our area with the 2019 and the 2020 tornadoes, we’ve just had like tons of things that have caused our community to have excess needs,” said Hope Staples, co-founder/director, Glory House Global Outreach. “And so, our food pantry is a huge ministry that we really provide our community with.”

Voting ends Aug. 27. Each person may vote 10 times per day.

For a direct link to the Glory House’s voting page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.