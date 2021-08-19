‘Legacy of Love’ exhibit to launch for Eureka 100th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week the 100th-anniversary celebration of Eureka School will begin with a debut of the “Legacy of Love” exhibit.

The exhibit is a new display by the Sixth Street Museum District. It features the lives of the Love family.

The family of eight was started by professor Miles Love and Grace Love.

“Of those eight children, two were educators, they had four who were doctors and then there was a young man who went to service in World War II and became chief bailiff. So, therefore, the family just really, really emphasize the importance of education,” says Latoya Norman, the general manager for the Sixth Street Museum District.

Although there were 10 members of the family, the exhibit focuses on Grace Love and her daughter, Mary Elise. They both taught at the Eureka School at points in their lives.

“So, we have lots of documentation about this area in Hattiesburg Public Schools, what they would do with their students and just handwritten lesson plans, things that you don’t see every day,” says Norman. “So we’re just really excited to be able to showcase this and let our community see and learn about these educators,” says Norman.

Charles Jerome Brown was a student at Eureka and is a former student and neighbor of Mary Elise.

“Very stern. She stayed across the street. Slim lady,” says Brown. “We called ourselves trying to bully her, but she kept us in line.”

But that’s not the only Love who made an impact in Brown’s life. He tells us the history of his middle name, Jerome.

“It comes from Dr. Jerome Love. He delivered me,” Brown says. “My mom wanted to name me after the doctor who brought me into this world.”

Along with his former teacher, Brown is also being honored.

All you have to do is drive down Sixth Street to see the faces of Eureka.

“On these whiteboard banners are all students or graduates of Eureka School. So we wanted to honor them here at the 100-year anniversary of this building,” says Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

The exhibit will be on display from Thursday, Aug. 19th to Thursday, Sept. 30.

