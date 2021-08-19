Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel Garden Club keeps Euclid Park in bloom

Members get help in cleaning up the park from city workers and a local business, Blooms &...
Members get help in cleaning up the park from city workers and a local business, Blooms & Bushes Too Landscaping and Nursery.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Civic projects are an integral part of the Laurel Garden Club where its members attend to the beautification of the city’s parks by replacing plants, flowers and shrubs.

The group relies on help from the city and support from professional arborists and local nurseries to keep them pleasing and inviting to the public.

Laurel Garden Club members, along with help from Blooms & Bushes, Too, have been busy over the past few weeks trimming the hedges, pruning trees and pulling up weeds to restore and rehabilitate the park.

The city also provided manpower by sending crews to pick up debris and limbs that were being piled up along the side of the street.

Often, weeds, poison ivy and other types of vines and invasive species will populate themselves in parks, making the area unattractive, unsightly and unhealthy.

Mary Ella Johnson, Chairman of the Laurel Garden Club, was thankful for the help in getting the work done.

“We are so thankful to have the help of the City of Laurel and a local nursery called Blooms & Bushes, Too,” said Johnson. “We could not do this with just the manpower of our garden club members, because we’re not all spring chickens.”

“We’re thankful that the city helps us, and we can call on our local nurseries to help out, too,” Johnson added.

There are three municipal parks, which are often called “A String of Pearls.” These parks add even more attraction to The city’s beauty.

In 2022, garden clubs across the nation will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, who is famous for helping to design many well-known urban parks. He is regarded as the founder of American landscape architecture.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Covington County Schools will reduce class sizes by 50 percent from Aug. 23-Sept. 10 in an...
Covington County Schools to cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19
Beautification efforts at Duncan Lake are being funded by an AARP grant.
Mural unveiling, clean-up event to be hosted at Duncan Lake
Isaiah Byrd holding "hempcrete" mixtures
Miss. hemp processing plant hopes to create “Hempcrete”
Adam Starling was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 19, at approximately 1 p.m.
Man wanted for domestic violence in Covington Co. captured in Meridian