Laurel Garden Club keeps Euclid Park in bloom

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Civic projects are an integral part of the Laurel Garden Club where its members attend to the beautification of the city’s parks by replacing plants, flowers and shrubs.

The group relies on help from the city and support from professional arborists and local nurseries to keep them pleasing and inviting to the public.

Laurel Garden Club members, along with help from Blooms & Bushes, Too, have been busy over the past few weeks trimming the hedges, pruning trees and pulling up weeds to restore and rehabilitate the park.

The city also provided manpower by sending crews to pick up debris and limbs that were being piled up along the side of the street.

Often, weeds, poison ivy and other types of vines and invasive species will populate themselves in parks, making the area unattractive, unsightly and unhealthy.

Mary Ella Johnson, Chairman of the Laurel Garden Club, was thankful for the help in getting the work done.

“We are so thankful to have the help of the City of Laurel and a local nursery called Blooms & Bushes, Too,” said Johnson. “We could not do this with just the manpower of our garden club members, because we’re not all spring chickens.”

“We’re thankful that the city helps us, and we can call on our local nurseries to help out, too,” Johnson added.

There are three municipal parks, which are often called “A String of Pearls.” These parks add even more attraction to The city’s beauty.

In 2022, garden clubs across the nation will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, who is famous for helping to design many well-known urban parks. He is regarded as the founder of American landscape architecture.

