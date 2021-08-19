Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hybrid students allowed to compete in games, activites

Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford...
Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford defensive lineman Marcel Pegues (34) tackles him in the first half of their Mississippi 5A Championship high school football game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississipi High School Activities Association says students who are on hybrid schedules can compete in games and activities.

That’s a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

MHSAA’s executive committee approved the measure Wednesday.

The news comes just as state education leaders voted Thursday to allow school districts a hybrid option to slow the spread of COVID-19.

About a week ago, MHSAA announced students who were 100% virtual could not compete in games and activities.

That rule still stands.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Southern Miss tight end Cole Cavallo
Golden Eagles versatile at tight end position
Purvis senior left tackle Drew Brewer
Player of the Pine Belt: Purvis left tackle Drew Brewer
Last season, Earnest guided the Golden Tornadoes through a season pockmarked by COVID-19 to the...
Tim’s Two Cents: Laurel football coach Ryan Earnest
Southern Miss soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare
Southern Miss soccer back in the swing of things