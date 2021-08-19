Hybrid students allowed to compete in games, activites
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississipi High School Activities Association says students who are on hybrid schedules can compete in games and activities.
That’s a combination of virtual and in-person learning.
MHSAA’s executive committee approved the measure Wednesday.
The news comes just as state education leaders voted Thursday to allow school districts a hybrid option to slow the spread of COVID-19.
About a week ago, MHSAA announced students who were 100% virtual could not compete in games and activities.
That rule still stands.
