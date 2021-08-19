Fossil exhibit coming to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sept. 4, Mississippi Fossils & Artifacts will present a variety of archaeological items during a special event to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at She She’s Café, located at 912 Robinson Street in Waynesboro.

It will feature everything from ancient rhino and hippopotamus teeth to arrowheads and petrified wood and much, much more.

The highlight of the exhibit will be a large collection of artifacts found in Wayne County by local fossil hunters, Roger Raines, Andy Weller and Kevin Stevens.

“In the midst of everything that’s going on in the world, we just want to bring something positive to the community and the state,” says Raines. “We’re asking everybody that can, to bring your finds here to Waynesboro on Sept. 4th to She She’s Café. Mississippi fossils are a big deal and it’s kind of hidden and we’re trying to shed a little bit of light on it.”

Organizers are inviting anyone interested in displaying their finds to join the event.

General admission will be $2, exhibitors can purchase a display area for $15 and vendors wishing to attend the event can do so by purchasing a booth area for $20.

It all began in December 2012 when Weller and Rains went to an undisclosed location to look for arrowheads. Instead, they found what has now been identified as a rhino tooth.

According to Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Paleontology Curator George Phillips, the two men had found fossils from terrestrial mammals that belonged to what is known as the Oligocene Epoch era.

“They have been very helpful with the scientific research providing a specimen for study,” said Phillips.

Weller and Rains have kept most of the fossils they’ve found, they’ve donated several pieces and have some of them displayed at different museums and universities around the country.

The men say they will continue finding fossils and hope to bring something positive to the community.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with Mississippi Fossils & Artifacts can visit their Facebook page, Mississippi Fossils & Artifacts, or by calling Roger Raines at (601) 381-3944.

