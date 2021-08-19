Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Both lanes of EB traffic close on section of Hardy St. for maintenance

Two Mankato roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively and weather permitting, as...
Two Mankato roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively and weather permitting, as crews work to clear trees.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Both eastbound lanes of traffic on Hardy Street between 21st and Park Avenue are closed for maintenance work.

On Monday, the EB right lane on this section of the roadway was closed for repairs. The closure is expected to last till Friday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m.

Drivers should take an alternative route during this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

Latest News

The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag...
Wicker, Hyde-Smith encourage Miss. students to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Thursday morning
Scattered storms arrive this afternoon, possible storms Friday.