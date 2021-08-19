Both lanes of EB traffic close on section of Hardy St. for maintenance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Both eastbound lanes of traffic on Hardy Street between 21st and Park Avenue are closed for maintenance work.

On Monday, the EB right lane on this section of the roadway was closed for repairs. The closure is expected to last till Friday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m.

Drivers should take an alternative route during this time.

