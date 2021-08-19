Boil water notice issued for 150 West Lamar Water customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to an emergency mainline repair.

According to the association, the notice will affect about 150 residencies and will be in effect until all samples are approved.

The notice will affect residencies in the following locations:

Jerry Lott Road



Dyse Road



Lampton Road



North Jackson Road



Gaddis Road



Green Road



Spates Drive



8861-9388 U.S. Highway 98



2929-3030 U.S. Highway 98



Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute when the notice is lifted.

