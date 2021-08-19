Win Stuff
Boil water notice issued for 150 West Lamar Water customers

Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute when the notice is lifted.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to an emergency mainline repair.

According to the association, the notice will affect about 150 residencies and will be in effect until all samples are approved.

The notice will affect residencies in the following locations:

  • Jerry Lott Road
  • Dyse Road
  • Lampton Road
  • North Jackson Road
  • Gaddis Road
  • Green Road
  • Spates Drive
  • 8861-9388 U.S. Highway 98
  • 2929-3030 U.S. Highway 98

Residents are urged to remember to boil the water they use for drinking for at least one minute when the notice is lifted.

