Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old...
Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

Latest News

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of explosive device outside Library of Congress
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited an elementary school in the Bronx on Tuesday...
US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol