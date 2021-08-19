Win Stuff
Bay Springs grad Dashawn Crawford ready for one last ride at Southern Miss

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the moment he arrived in Hattiesburg, Will Hall put an emphasis on bringing local Mississippi talent to Southern Miss.

Not only was he searching for talent, but guys who would fit the mold of a Golden Eagle. Dashawn Crawford is just that.

The defensive tackle said he would have liked to attend USM out of Bay Springs High School but instead went to Jones College.

His play in Ellisville earned him a scholarship to Virginia Tech where he tallied 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019.

A knew injury derailed Crawford’s 2020 season but he his back and healthy for his senior season at Southern Miss.

The senior brings some Atlantic Coast Conference experience to the Eagles’ defensive line. “These guys are just as good as the ACC,” Crawford said. “Tahj [Sykes] is a big body, big boy. He’s strong, dominant. “Dom [Quewon] can pass rush. [Eriq Kitchen], he’s a vet, knows what to do. I can keep going on but these guys are just like ACC players. They just didn’t get the chance that they wanted.”

“Extremely quick-twitch, great get-off on the ball, really good at shooting gaps and slanting and moving,” Hall said. [Crawford]’s a guy that’s not the biggest guy in the world so he has to have a chip on his shoulder. That’s what me and him laugh about all the time, we’re kind of the same. I was that way. But he brings a lot of twitch and quickness and experience to the table and he’s a great kid.”

