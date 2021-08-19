4,807 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – More than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases and nearly two dozen virus-related deaths were reported Thursday in the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 4,807 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported statewide.

Fourteen of the deaths were reported between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18. Seven others were identified through death certificate reports from Nov. 26, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021.

Of the new cases, 636 were reported in the Pine Belt. Three deaths were reported in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 401,201 and 7,937, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 45,274 COVID-19 cases and 767 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,510 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 11,057 cases, 179 deaths

Jasper: 2,716 cases, 49 deaths

Jones: 10,864 cases, 179 deaths

Lamar: 8,794 cases, 95 deaths

Marion: 3,362 cases, 85 deaths

Perry: 1,556 cases, 41 deaths

Wayne: 3,415 cases, 53 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 336,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,386,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,094,152 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.