Wayne Co. man dies after car runs off Hwy. 84, flips over in creek

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County man is dead after his vehicle flipped into a creek Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and several volunteer firefighters responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 84 near the Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church.

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Deanthony Ramey, turned left off the highway into a creek, hit a concrete culvert and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

