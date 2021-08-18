Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

USM recruiting definitely staying inside the lines

While constructing its 2022 Signing Class. University of Southern Mississippi football coach...
While constructing its 2022 Signing Class. University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall and staff appear to be staying inside Mississippi's state lines _ again.(Southern Miss)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall made his recruiting philosophy pretty clear from the giddy-up: If they’re in-state and worth signing, go get ‘em.

USM’s first signing class featured 12 Mississippi players in a 15-man class, and if a quick glance at an early commitment list for the upcoming Class of 2022 is any indication, Hall and his staff are sticking with the game plan.

According to 247 Sports’ Goldeneaglepride.com, USM has secured 15 non-binding, verbal commitments.

“We’ve got a lot to sell here,” Hall has said in the past. “We’ve got great history and tradition here. We’re in a great location and we’ve got a great staff here, who will treat you well and can coach you in a way to get to the (National Football League).”

Twelve of those commitments hail from Mississippi, including Jones College defensive lineman Jordyn Mahaffey, who played his high school football at West Marion High School in Foxworth.

That means the rest of the class, at this point, are high school seniors, including 11 from Mississippi.

“We always want to lean toward high school,” Hall said. “Now, each situation is different, each kid is an individual, so you have to evaluate everything that way.

“But, for the most part, we want to be a program who signs high school kids.”

Hall said USM intends to sign the maximum, single-year 25-player allotment between the early date in December and the traditional February Signing Day.

“Yes, we should be able to sign 25, so we’re excited about that,” Hall said.

NamePositionHt.Wt.SchoolHometown
Kamron BarnesOffensive lineman6-5300Adams County Christian SchoolNatchez, Miss
Kyron BarnesOffensive lineman6-4285Adams County Christian SchoolNatchez, Miss.
Chris BellReceiver6-2220Yazoo City HSYazoo City, Miss.
D.J. BurgessDefensive lineman6-3250Lafayette HSOxford, Miss.
Kenyon ClayRunning back6-1215Union HSUnion, Miss.
Davis DaltonReceiver6-3200Madison-Ridgeland AcademyMadison, Miss.
Iliyas FuavaiDefensive tackle6-3248Pensacola Catholic HSPensacola, Fla.
Zae HenryLinebacker6-2215Dothan HSDothan, Ala.
Cameron KnoxReceiver6-0185New Albany HSNew Albany, Miss.
Jordyn MahaffeyDefensive lineman6-4260Jones College/West Marion HSFoxworth, Miss.
Tiaquelin MimsReceiver5-9175Baldwin County HSBay Minette, Ala.
Wil SaxtonOffensive lineman6-331`6Benton AcademyBenton, Miss.
J.D. StewartLinebacker6-3230Greenville Christian SchoolGreenville, Miss.
Mario WilbourneLinebacker6-1215Lafayette HSOxford, Miss.
Zach WilckeQuarterback6-3195Hernando HSHernando, Miss.
Source: 247 Sports’ Goldeneaglepride.com

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Funeral services will be held for Rev. Rice on Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church...
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

Latest News

WDAM 7 welcomes Kendall Duncan to the sports team.
WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan
WDAM 7 welcomes Kendall Duncan to the sports team.
WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin, Corral hoping for strong encore at Mississippi
Mount Olive senior Marcus Baggett
Player of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive fullback Marcus Baggett