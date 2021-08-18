USM recruiting definitely staying inside the lines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall made his recruiting philosophy pretty clear from the giddy-up: If they’re in-state and worth signing, go get ‘em.

USM’s first signing class featured 12 Mississippi players in a 15-man class, and if a quick glance at an early commitment list for the upcoming Class of 2022 is any indication, Hall and his staff are sticking with the game plan.

According to 247 Sports’ Goldeneaglepride.com, USM has secured 15 non-binding, verbal commitments.

“We’ve got a lot to sell here,” Hall has said in the past. “We’ve got great history and tradition here. We’re in a great location and we’ve got a great staff here, who will treat you well and can coach you in a way to get to the (National Football League).”

Twelve of those commitments hail from Mississippi, including Jones College defensive lineman Jordyn Mahaffey, who played his high school football at West Marion High School in Foxworth.

That means the rest of the class, at this point, are high school seniors, including 11 from Mississippi.

“We always want to lean toward high school,” Hall said. “Now, each situation is different, each kid is an individual, so you have to evaluate everything that way.

“But, for the most part, we want to be a program who signs high school kids.”

Hall said USM intends to sign the maximum, single-year 25-player allotment between the early date in December and the traditional February Signing Day.

“Yes, we should be able to sign 25, so we’re excited about that,” Hall said.

Name Position Ht. Wt. School Hometown Kamron Barnes Offensive lineman 6-5 300 Adams County Christian School Natchez, Miss Kyron Barnes Offensive lineman 6-4 285 Adams County Christian School Natchez, Miss. Chris Bell Receiver 6-2 220 Yazoo City HS Yazoo City, Miss. D.J. Burgess Defensive lineman 6-3 250 Lafayette HS Oxford, Miss. Kenyon Clay Running back 6-1 215 Union HS Union, Miss. Davis Dalton Receiver 6-3 200 Madison-Ridgeland Academy Madison, Miss. Iliyas Fuavai Defensive tackle 6-3 248 Pensacola Catholic HS Pensacola, Fla. Zae Henry Linebacker 6-2 215 Dothan HS Dothan, Ala. Cameron Knox Receiver 6-0 185 New Albany HS New Albany, Miss. Jordyn Mahaffey Defensive lineman 6-4 260 Jones College/West Marion HS Foxworth, Miss. Tiaquelin Mims Receiver 5-9 175 Baldwin County HS Bay Minette, Ala. Wil Saxton Offensive lineman 6-3 31`6 Benton Academy Benton, Miss. J.D. Stewart Linebacker 6-3 230 Greenville Christian School Greenville, Miss. Mario Wilbourne Linebacker 6-1 215 Lafayette HS Oxford, Miss. Zach Wilcke Quarterback 6-3 195 Hernando HS Hernando, Miss. Source: 247 Sports’ Goldeneaglepride.com

