USM kicks off Golden Eagle Welcome Week with annual Eagle Walk painting

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi welcomes their underclassmen back to campus this week with the 24th annual painting of the Eagle Walk.

“The students have been really reactive, are loving being back in person and being able to continue and take part in the first tradition of the year,” said Anthony Palazzolo, a member of USM’s Alumni Association.

The Eagle Walk painting was cancelled last year due to COVID, but this year students were welcomed back.

To make up for the missed opportunity for the sophomores, the alumni association opened up the Eagle Walk painting for all underclassmen.

USM Sophomore Elizabeth Collum said this made her feel as if she is finally a Golden Eagle.

“I felt like I didn’t get the chance to be a part of USM to the extent that others did my freshman year because I didn’t have those new experiences. I’m not close to my GEWW crew or my orientation group and so many other people are, and I didn’t get that,” said Collum. “This feels like I am actually a college student now. I am actually a part of USM. It’s very exciting.”

The new Golden Eagles were all excited to be a part of the tradition.

“One girl came back earlier, she was from the early session. She had this bright yellow handprint on her face,” said Collum. “She’s like, ‘I got my Eagle war paint.’ I said ‘Yes, yes, to the top!”

Welcome Week festivities will continue through Aug. 22.

