Toyota of Hattiesburg, SeMRHI to host pop-up vaccination clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Toyota of Hattiesburg and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is preparing to host a pop-up vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“You can come by from 11 o’clock to 5 o’clock, right here at Toyota of Hattiesburg,” says Manager Alton Pierce. “It’s a pop-up vaccination event. You can come in and you get your shot and bring your ID and you’ll get it that day.”

Pierce says he’s doing this for the community to try and help as many people as possible.

After receiving the first dose, people will get a card with information about where to get the second dose.

Refreshments and prizes will be given away to those who come to get vaccinated.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.