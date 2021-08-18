Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

State representatives visit Prentiss hemp processing plant

Largest hemp processing plant in the South catching a lot of attention
State Rep. Dekeither Stamps stands for a photo with the Mississippi Hemp Association.
State Rep. Dekeither Stamps stands for a photo with the Mississippi Hemp Association.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A few state representatives went to tour the new hemp processing plant in Prentiss Tuesday morning.

Not only is the plant the only of its kind in the state, but it is also the largest of its kind in the southern region of the United States.

The state officials were Sen. Joey Fillingane for District 41, Rep. Noah Sanford of District 90 and Rep. DeKeither Stamps of District 66.

Stamps says he attended the tour to gain knowledge about the crop and how it can help Mississippi grow.

“The hemp industry is a budding revenue that we have in this state, and we just need to build our education up to and invest in this commodity, so we can grow it just like we grow cotton and just like we grow timber and hay,” says Stamps.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Funeral services will be held for Rev. Rice on Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church...
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday

Latest News

Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
According to Beaumon Mayor Scotty Dailey, the city-wide notice has been lifted after taking...
Boil water notice lifted for city of Beaumont
According to the offices of U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith...
Pine Belt VFD receiving federal funding for fire safety improvement
During these uncertain times, Mississippi Power does have a program assistance plan for those...
Mississippi Power gives power bill tips during summer