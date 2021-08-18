Speaker Gunn meets medical staff fighting COVID-19 at FGH

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn met with medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 at Forrest General Hospital Wednesday.

“We’re here today to talk to them about what they need, what’s going on, how we can assist, and (I) felt it was very important to come here and see firsthand for myself and see it,” Gunn said.

“They gave me a lot of data, a lot of information, which is helpful,” Gunn added.

Gunn (R-Dist. 56), answered questions from the media after his meetings with medical staff at FGH.

He was joined by Steven Stogner, the medical director of the Intensive Care Unit, and Eric Jordan, the director of the emergency department.

Gunn says he favors a special session of the Legislature to help support the medical community in the state.

“I’m in favor of doing whatever we have to do to help fight the virus,” Gunn said.

“We stand ready as a Legislature to do whatever we have to do. We’ve got the financial resources from the federal government that we could use, we talked about that a little bit this morning. And if it takes a special session for us to get those dollars out, I’m for that,” Gunn added

Physicians Steven Stogner and Eric Jordan spoke about what they need from Gunn and other state lawmakers.

“We need nurses, we need respiratory therapists, we need programs, hopefully by the state government, that can help us get more people, human capital,” Stogner said.

“We need spaces that we can put patients because you run out of room,” Stogner added.

“I wanted (Gunn) to understand the stress that all of the healthcare providers are feeling right now and that it’s bigger than just not having enough ICU beds,” Jordan said.

“I think the Speaker heard those things, so he knows it’s not just one issue and that it’s a system-wide issue and we tried to impress upon him that we need resources to help get to the community with more vaccinations and more testing and infusion clinics for the monoclonal antibodies that will help prevent people from needing to be in the hospital,” Jordan added.

Gunn also said he’s grateful to health professionals for the fight they are waging against COVID-19.

