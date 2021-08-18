Sen. Wicker: More than 90 people have reached out hoping to get someone out of Afghanistan

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said more than 90 people reached out to his office seeking help in getting someone out of Afghanistan.

The appeals for help came as the military is working to get people out of Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the capital.

“I can’t put a pretty face on this,” said Wicker. “This is a humanitarian debacle. And it’s also a foreign policy disaster for the United States.”

The Republican from Tupelo said there are 20,000 interpreters who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan, but there could be more than 50,000 who need to leave if you include their families.

Besides the evacuations, Wicker expressed concern of long-term implications of President Biden’s decision.

“The Chinese are now sending word to people in Taiwan, to people in Hong Kong [that] you can’t count on the United States to be there for you when things get rough,” added Wicker. “And so I just think this is the- we’re gonna have decades long repercussions from this.”

Most Americans, when polled, supported a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was announced under former President Trump.

The senator said he believes Trump would have listened to military leaders like President Obama did and agree to keep some U.S. soldiers there.

Wicker himself disagrees with those who believe the U.S. should leave Afghanistan entirely. It is his belief a small number of troops is better than none at all.

“What if we had said that in Korea?” asked the senator. “There’s no way that the South Koreans could have resisted the Communist aggression from North Korea. Just no way that could have happened.”

Meanwhile, Mississippians who have loved ones in Afghanistan and want them out are encouraged to email the senator’s office at EVAC@wicker.senate.gov.

Those people wanting to leave also need to fill out a Kabul Repatriation Assistance Request.

