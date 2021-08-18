Road repairs coming to 27 miles of Forrest County roadways

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Road improvements are coming to 27 miles of roadway in Forrest County.

On Monday the county Board of Supervisors accepted bids for work on the multi-million dollar project.

Forrest County Board President David Hogan says the board is ready to see some of the most-used roads in the county get a few necessary upgrades.

“It’s our State Aid Road project for this term and it’s basically 27 miles of the busiest roadways outside in the county,” Hogan explains.

Hogan says the repairs are extensive.

“Rather than just putting the overlay, asphalt overlay, we chose to do a chip seal which will seal the cracks, put the rocks on top and then put the asphalt on top of that so the cracks won’t telescope through the asphalt as quickly and then the rocks will help hold the asphalt in place for a longer period of time,” says Hogan.

Forrest County Board President David Hogan says the board is ready to see some of the most-used roads in the county get a few necessary upgrades. (Melissa Rademaker)

He says with the crack seal and new asphalt, the board expects the roads to withstand at least 12 years of wear. The total project costs about $3 million.

“A little over $2 million will be coming from the state, and just under $1 million will be paid by the local taxpayers here,” Hogan says.

T.l. Wallace will put the chip seal down, and Warren Paving will put the asphalt down on top.

There is not a detailed timeline for construction yet, but Hogan hopes it will be accomplished this year.

“We’re hopeful to get it in the late summer to early fall before the winter months. That’s why we took the action and went ahead and accepted the bids,” Hogan says.

WDAM will keep you up to date on any road closures that might happen because of the project and the schedule of the construction when it’s set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.