Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Road repairs coming to 27 miles of Forrest County roadways

The crack seal and repaving project will cost about $3 million.
The crack seal and repaving project will cost about $3 million.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Road improvements are coming to 27 miles of roadway in Forrest County.

On Monday the county Board of Supervisors accepted bids for work on the multi-million dollar project.

Forrest County Board President David Hogan says the board is ready to see some of the most-used roads in the county get a few necessary upgrades.

“It’s our State Aid Road project for this term and it’s basically 27 miles of the busiest roadways outside in the county,” Hogan explains.

Hogan says the repairs are extensive.

“Rather than just putting the overlay, asphalt overlay, we chose to do a chip seal which will seal the cracks, put the rocks on top and then put the asphalt on top of that so the cracks won’t telescope through the asphalt as quickly and then the rocks will help hold the asphalt in place for a longer period of time,” says Hogan.

Forrest County Board President David Hogan says the board is ready to see some of the most-used...
Forrest County Board President David Hogan says the board is ready to see some of the most-used roads in the county get a few necessary upgrades.(Melissa Rademaker)

He says with the crack seal and new asphalt, the board expects the roads to withstand at least 12 years of wear. The total project costs about $3 million.

“A little over $2 million will be coming from the state, and just under $1 million will be paid by the local taxpayers here,” Hogan says.

T.l. Wallace will put the chip seal down, and Warren Paving will put the asphalt down on top.

There is not a detailed timeline for construction yet, but Hogan hopes it will be accomplished this year.

“We’re hopeful to get it in the late summer to early fall before the winter months. That’s why we took the action and went ahead and accepted the bids,” Hogan says.

WDAM will keep you up to date on any road closures that might happen because of the project and the schedule of the construction when it’s set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Funeral services will be held for Rev. Rice on Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church...
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday

Latest News

State Rep. Dekeither Stamps stands for a photo with the Mississippi Hemp Association.
State representatives visit Prentiss hemp processing plant
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of...
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection
South Central Regional Medical Center is reminding COVID patients where to go for tests and...
SCRMC reminding COVID patients to use correct entrance for testing and therapy
Miskelly honored the work the two workers.
Caught on Camera: Miskelly drivers rush to save teen trapped in burning car