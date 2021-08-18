Redistricting public hearing in Hattiesburg Thursday evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In their next session, Mississippi lawmakers will participate in redistricting, or re-drawing, district voting lines based on the 2020 census.

Thursday night, the redistricting committee is coming to Hattiesburg for a public forum. The event is at 6 p.m. in the Joe Paul Theater of the Thad Cochran Center on the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus. The hearing will also be live-streamed here.

After census data is released every 10 years, states are required to adjust voting districts for the state legislature as well as for the United States Congressional seats to match the population found by the census.

Dr. Catherine Cotten is the Treasurer of the Pine Belt League of Women Voters. She has also previously served on the National Board for the League of Women Voters.

“It starts with the census, then appropriations by the census bureau, and then it leads to redistricting,” says Cotten. “Redistricting determines our elected officials at our national, congressional and state levels and even at the municipalities, those can sometimes be affected.”

Redistricting adjusts district lines and could affect which representatives voters cast their ballots for. That, in turn, affects how communities and their needs are presented to the state and federal government.

“Let’s put it this way. We get money, a lot of federal money based on our population and our demographics in our population and our influence of our senators and house of representative people,” says Cotten.

Members of the non-partisan organizations, the League of Women Voters and NAACP say voicing your experiences, concerns and questions about redistricting is just as important as voting.

Peg Ciraldo is the President of the Pine Belt League of Women Voters. She says the hearing is an important opportunity to make sure everyone is included in the process.

“This is their opportunity to talk to the legislatures who are going to be voting on the issue, who are going to be doing the redistricting. It’s their opportunity to stand up and give comments, advice and suggestions on what should take place,” Ciraldo says. “And it’s all recorded and the legislatures review it when they get back to understand what the public is saying.”

Dr. Andrea Wesley is on the Executive Board and Political Action Committee for the Forrest County NAACP. She is also a member of the Pine Belt League of Women Voters.

“The consequences of redistricting that is not supportive of the rights of all citizens can be dire. And that’s what I want people to recognize, that it’s important to tell their story,” Wesley says. “Their story is unique, their story of the community, what the community’s history has been. Their story of how perhaps inequities in how precincts have been drawn have affected them personally in their community.”

